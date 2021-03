Rabb compiled nine points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal over 18 minutes in Friday's 93-83 win over the Stars.

Rabb had limited output on the scoreboard over the past three contests, but he was slightly more productive while coming close to a double-double against Salt Lake City. He's now averaging 5.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over 16.5 minutes per game this season.