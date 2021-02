Rabb tallied four points (1-2 FG, 1-1 FT) and eight rebounds over 14 minutes in Sunday's 108-101 win over Agua Caliente.

Rabb has seen his fair share of playing time off the bench to begin the G League season. While he wasn't particularly effective in the scoring column Sunday, he led the team's bench players with eight rebounds in the victory over the Agua Caliente Clippers. Through the first three games this year, Rabb is averaging 6.7 points and 4.0 rebounds over 14.9 minutes per contest.