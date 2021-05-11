Bogdanovic accumulated 27 points (9-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 119-116 loss to the Warriors.

The 32-year-old has been on a tear since posting a seven-point dud back on April 26, averaging 28.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 three-pointers, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 55.4 percent from the field over his last eight games. Bogdanovic has been a top-60 fantasy producer over the last month and he'll look to keep it up Wednesday at home against the Blazers.