Bogdanovic recorded 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 16 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 145-101 win over Toronto.

The 34-year-old forward didn't need to do too much in the rout, but he took advantage of his opportunities. Bogdanovic is still capable of supplying some instant offense from the second unit, but he's had an inconsistent March, scoring in double digits only five times in 12 games and shooting just 34.0 percent (17-for-50) from three-point range.