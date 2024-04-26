Bogdanovic finished with five points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 13 minutes during Thursday's 125-114 loss to the 76ers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Bogdanovic was a non-factor in the loss, playing only 13 minutes. At this point, his playing time is completely reliant on whether his shot is falling, something it was not doing Thursday. New York will look to bounce back Sunday when the two teams face off once again.