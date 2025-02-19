The Nets waived Bogdanovic (knee) on Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
Bogdanovic wasn't able to make an appearance for the Nets this season after undergoing surgeries on his left foot and left wrist during the offseason. He'll undergo surgery on his left foot in the near future, at which point a timetable will likely be announced. The 35-year-old forward holds career regular-season averages of 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.1 three-pointers.
More News
-
Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic: Requires season-ending surgery•
-
Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic: Return timeline still uncertain•
-
Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic: Remaining sidelined•
-
Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic: Out again Wednesday•
-
Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic: Won't return Tuesday vs. Houston•
-
Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic: Cleared for on-court work•