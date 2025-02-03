Bogdanovic (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.

During the offseason, Bogdanovic underwent surgery on both his left foot and left wrist. His wrist is at 100 percent full health, but he is still progressing from the procedure on his left foot, which has prevented him from making his 2024-25 regular-season debut. It doesn't appear likely that he'll be available for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, either, but it's possible that Bogdanovic could make his return following the All-Star break.