Bogdanovic registered 24 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 126-118 loss to Dallas.

The veteran forward has raised his game in the postseason, averaging 25.0 points, 5.3 boards, 2.3 threes and 2.0 assists through the first three games against the Mavericks while shooting 59.6 percent from the floor. Utah is still down 2-1 in the series despite Bogdanovic's best efforts, however, and he'll need more help if his team is going to advance to the second round.