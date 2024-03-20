Sensabaugh will start Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Sensabaugh will make his sixth career start, each of which has come in March. In his previous five starts, Sensabaugh averaged 11.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 28.0 minutes.
