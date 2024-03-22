Sensabaugh will come off the bench for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.
No surprise here, as Lauri Markkanen is back in the lineup after a maintenance day. Despite the move to the bench, Sensabaugh is likely to have a key role for the remainder of the season.
