Sensabaugh will come off the bench for Monday's game against Minnesota, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Sensabaugh's run as a starter across Utah's last five contests yielded 11.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists while posting 48.9 percent shooting on 9.0 shots in 28.0 minutes per game. Lauri Markkanen's (quad) return following a six-game absence will likely resort Sensabaugh to a 15-20 minute role.