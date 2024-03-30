Sensabaugh ended with zero points (0-8 FG, 0-7 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Friday's 101-100 loss to the Rockets.

Sensabaugh replaced Lauri Markkanen (shoulder) in the starting lineup Friday but looked quite bad, going scoreless and not making enough contributions in peripheral stats. He looked outmatched while dealing with the frontcourt of Jabari Smith and Dillon Brooks, and it remains to be seen if he'll remain in a starting role when the Jazz take on the Kings on Sunday.