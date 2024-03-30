Sensabaugh will start at small forward in Friday's game against the Rockets, eric
Sensabaugh will replace Lauri Markkanen (shoulder) in the starting lineup. He has averaged 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 26.6 minutes in six starts this season.
