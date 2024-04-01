Sensabaugh provided 22 points (6-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 127-106 loss to Sacramento.

With the season coming to a close, the Jazz will dive deep into their roster to see what they have, and Sensabaugh has benefited. The 2023 first-round pick has played with the first unit several times over the past couple of weeks thanks to Lauri Markkanen's (shoulder) absence, and he seems to have a secure future in Utah's future plans. Markkanen appears to be shut down for the season, so we will likely see some respectable stat lines from Sensabaugh as the season winds down.