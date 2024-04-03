Sensabaugh had 22 points (8-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 129-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

It's very likely that we've seen the last of Lauri Markkanen (shoulder) this season, giving Sensabaugh all he can handle as his rookie season draws to a close. The Ohio State product put up 22 points for the second consecutive game, matching the season-high total he accumulated on Sunday.