Jazz's Derrick Favors: Productive line in loss

Favors scored 21 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT) and recorded nine rebounds along with two blocks over 27 minutes Tuesday against Toronto.

Favors hasn't exactly been impressive of late, but he finished Tuesday's contest shooting 66.7 percent from the field and nearly notched a double-double. He finished December averaging 11.6 points and 7.0 rebounds over 14 contests, and although he's unlikely to replicate his latest line on a nightly basis, he's off to great start to the near year.