Jazz's Derrick Favors: Records double-double in loss

Favors notched 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, two steals, one block and one assist in 27 minutes Thursday in the Jazz's 117-114 loss to the Hawks.

Favors has now recorded double-doubles in three of his last five outings, averaging 11.8 points and 9.4 boards during that span to go with 1.8 blocks. The Jazz haven't handed Favors more than 30 minutes in any game since March 2, which puts somewhat of a cap on his overall fantasy upside. That said, the numbers he's offered of late are useful enough to make him a worthy roster option in nearly any season-long format.