Jazz's Derrick Favors: Solid showing in milestone game
Favors registered 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and four blocks across 27 minutes in a 102-93 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Favors celebrated his 500th career game with the Jazz in strong fashion, serving as a solid complementary source of offense while posting his seventh straight double-digit scoring effort. The eight-year veteran's four rejections also equaled a season high and served to round out his final line. Although not as involved offensively as in seasons past, Favors' formidable presence down low will undoubtedly play a pivotal part in the Jazz's postseason fortunes.
