Mitchell recorded 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and a steal across 33 minutes in Monday's win over the Hornets.

Mitchell was one of four Jazz players that scored at least 20 points and carried the team offensively, but that has been a trend for him most of the season. The star guard has scored 20 or more points in nine straight games and is averaging 27.9 points per contest in that span.