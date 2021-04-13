Mitchell scored 42 points (14-32 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 10-12 FT) with six assists, three rebounds and one steal in a 125-121 loss to Washington on Monday.

Mitchell's impressive scoring run continued, as he scored 40-plus points for the third time in his last four games. The guard has seen even more opportunities on offense with Jordan Clarkson (ankle), Utah's second leading scorer, missing two consecutive games. Mitchell is averaging 40.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists on 30.8 shot attempts per game across his last four contests.