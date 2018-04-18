Mitchell (foot) will be a game-time decision for Game 2 against the Thunder on Wednesday, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Mitchell will test out the foot during pregame warmups before a decision is made, so we may not get final word on his availability prior to lineup lock. That makes him a risky DFS play for Wednesday's slate, though he'll likely do everything he can to take the court considering the Jazz are already down one game in the series.

