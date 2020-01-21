Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Goes for 25 points
Mitchell had 25 points (11-19 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 118-88 win over the Pacers.
Mitchell has returned strong after missing the trip to the Wizards on Jan. 12, averaging 29.5 points in 35.3 minutes per game during his last four contests as he continues to be Utah's go-to guy on the offensive end. He should remain on that role Wednesday in a favorable matchup at Golden State.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...