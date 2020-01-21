Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Goes for 25 points

Mitchell had 25 points (11-19 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 118-88 win over the Pacers.

Mitchell has returned strong after missing the trip to the Wizards on Jan. 12, averaging 29.5 points in 35.3 minutes per game during his last four contests as he continues to be Utah's go-to guy on the offensive end. He should remain on that role Wednesday in a favorable matchup at Golden State.