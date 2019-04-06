Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Healthy stat line in win
Mitchell totaled 23 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and a steal across 32 minutes in the Jazz's win over the Kings on Friday.
Mitchell turned in an impressive all-around stat line on Friday, leading the Jazz to a seventh consecutive win. He's averaged an impressive 28.0 points, 6.3 assists, 4.5 boards and 1.3 steals over his last four games, and he's sure to stay aggressive with the Jazz only one game out of the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
