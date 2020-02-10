Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Mediocre in win

Mitchell scored 24 points (9-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), while adding six assists and five rebounds during Utah's 114-113 thriller against the Rockets.

Mitchell fired 20 shots for the third time in four games --- and has hit under 40 percent of his shots in the same stretch. Nonetheless, owners are accustomed to the volume shooting and inefficiency that can come with it. Mitchell's 24.3 points per game on the season makes him a top-15 scorer and buoys his status as a top-10 shooting guard in fantasy realms.