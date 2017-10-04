Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Out Wednesday
Mitchell (hamstring) will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against Maccabi Haifa, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Mitchell has been dealing with right hamstring tightness since after Monday's preseason opener. After not practicing Tuesday, the team will continue to play it safe and hold the rookie out of Wednesday's contest.
