Mitchell is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to a toe bruise, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Mitchell suffered the injury during Monday's contest against the Rockets, which resulted in him playing just 21 minutes. More word on his status should emerge after Wednesday's morning shootaround. If he's held out, Alec Burks and Rodney Hood are both strong candidates to start at shooting guard.

