Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Racks up game-high 38

Mitchell scored 38 points (11-19 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 10-12 FT), while tacking on four rebounds, four assists and a steal during Utah's 131-111 loss to the Suns on Monday. He also had four turnovers.

Despite the Jazz getting dismantled, Mitchell was excellent in his duel against Devin Booker. His six made threes matched a season best and fueled his second-highest scoring output of the campaign. The Jazz are on a four-game skid, but Mitchell is now 23-of-43 for 69 points in the last two contests. He remains locked in as a top-10 shooting guard across fantasy formats.