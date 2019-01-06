Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 26 points in Saturday's win
Mitchell compiled 26 points (10-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 110-105 win over the Pistons.
Mitchell delivered one of his more well-rounded performances in recent memory, contributing in every category while providing fairly efficient scoring. Expect him to continue putting up plenty of shots on most nights, as the defensive-minded Jazz don't have a lot of other offensive options outside of their star sophomore.
