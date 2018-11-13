Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles in Monday's win
Mitchell had 12 points (3-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four assists, one rebound, and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 96-88 win over the Grizzlies.
Mitchell has made just eight-of-28 field-goal attempts over the last two games, and delivered a seven-for-22 performance on Nov. 3. Overall his per-game averages remain strong and he had scored at least 20 points in each of the last two tilts, earning 13 trips to the charity stripe in Friday's win over the Celtics. As a result, it might be an exaggeration to suggest he's in a sophomore slump. Still, fantasy owners would obviously appreciate improved efficiency.
