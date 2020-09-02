Mitchell had 22 points (9-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 43 minutes during Monday's 80-78 Game 7 loss to the Nuggets.

The Jazz certainly have to feel as though this is a series that got away from them after building an early 3-1 lead. Mitchell ended the game flat on his back as a Mike Conley three-pointer rimmed out after the final buzzer. Despite his heroics throughout the series, you have to think that this loss is going to haunt Mitchell and he may come out with something to prove nest season.