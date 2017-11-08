Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Scores eight points in loss to Philly
Udoh had eight points (2-2 FG, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and three steals in Tuesday's loss to the Sixers.
The journeyman was initially listed as probable with soreness in leg, but the issue appears to be nothing to worry about. While Udoh has been a steady source of per-minute blocks and steals, he's a fringe fantasy option, at best, in most standard leagues.
More News
-
Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Probable versus Sixers•
-
Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Fills up box score in 17 minutes•
-
Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Provides eight points in Monday's start•
-
Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Starting at center in Monday's exhibition•
-
Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Agrees to join Utah•
-
Ekpe Udoh: Agrees to two-year deal to remain in Turkey•
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...