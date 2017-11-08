Udoh had eight points (2-2 FG, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and three steals in Tuesday's loss to the Sixers.

The journeyman was initially listed as probable with soreness in leg, but the issue appears to be nothing to worry about. While Udoh has been a steady source of per-minute blocks and steals, he's a fringe fantasy option, at best, in most standard leagues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories