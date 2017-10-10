Jerebko tallied four points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 15 minutes Monday in a preseason matchup with the Suns.

Jerebko signed a two year deal with Jazz, providing the with a stretch four to come off the bench. The Swedish forward is coming off a season in which he averaged a career low 3.8 points per game in 15.8 minutes. Jerebko is a better fit with the Jazz, being the teams only stretch four, meaning he could see more playing time this season.