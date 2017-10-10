Jazz's Jonas Jerebko: Rough shooting night off bench
Jerebko tallied four points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 15 minutes Monday in a preseason matchup with the Suns.
Jerebko signed a two year deal with Jazz, providing the with a stretch four to come off the bench. The Swedish forward is coming off a season in which he averaged a career low 3.8 points per game in 15.8 minutes. Jerebko is a better fit with the Jazz, being the teams only stretch four, meaning he could see more playing time this season.
More News
-
Jazz's Jonas Jerebko: Signs two-year deal with Jazz•
-
Celtics' Jonas Jerebko: Escapes bench in Game 3 win•
-
Celtics' Jonas Jerebko: 4th straight DNP from Game 1 loss•
-
Celtics' Jonas Jerebko: Active and available to play Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Jonas Jerebko: Leaves practice with sore knee•
-
Celtics' Jonas Jerebko: Will play Wednesday vs. Warriors•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...