Toscano-Anderson is out for Friday's game versus the Raptors due to his trade pending, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.
Toscano-Anderson was traded from the Lakers to the Jazz on Wednesday in a three-team deal that also involved Minnesota. While it is unclear what his role will be, his next opportunity to make his Jazz debut will be Saturday's matchup with the Knicks.
