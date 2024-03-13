George racked up 26 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, six assists and two blocks over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 123-107 loss to the Celtics.

George has been stellar from deep as of late, once again leading all Utah player with a handful of threes to go along with a team-best assist total as the top scorer in a losing effort. George has connected on five or more threes in three of his last four contests, scoring north of 25 points in all three of those outings. He has also distributed at least six assists in two straight contests.