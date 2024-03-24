George supplied 15 points (4-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 31 minutes during Saturday's 147-119 loss to the Rockets.

George has lots of potential, but as a rookie who's still getting used to the pace of the NBA, he's going to have a few subpar outings like Saturday's, especially when matched up against an experienced floor general in Fred VanVleet. George still posted a decent stat line, but there's no question he struggled badly with his shot. He'll aim to bounce back in another complicated matchup against the Mavericks on Monday.