George amassed 25 points (8-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 124-122 victory over the Hawks.

The rookie guard couldn't find a rhythm from long distance Friday, but he compensating by attacking the rim more frequently instead, resulting in a career-best performance from the free-throw line. George has scored 25-plus points in each of the last four games he's seen a full workload, with only an illness that caused him to check out after six minutes Mar. 4 against the Wizards interrupting that surge. The 16th overall pick in the 2023 Draft can still be inconsistent, but he's emerging as a potential long-term solution at point guard for the Jazz.