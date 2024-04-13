George ended with 14 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and two assists over 28 minutes during Friday's 110-109 victory over the Clippers.

George led all Jazz starters in scoring while ending as one of six players with a double-digit point total to boost Utah offensively in a close victory. George has provided the Jazz with a nice offensive lift as of late, tallying 14 or more points in three of his last four outings. In those four contests, he has connected on at least two threes in every game.