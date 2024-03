Markkanen (quadriceps) is available for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Markkanen was tagged as a game-time call leading up to Monday's tipoff, but he's ultimately been given the green light to suit up after missing his team's last six contests. It's possible the Arizona product could be on a minutes restriction considering he hasn't seen live action since Mar. 2.