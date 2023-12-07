Markkanen (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice session, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Markkanen has missed the last six games due to a strained left hamstring, but he appears to be trending toward a return in the near future. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Friday's game against the Clippers, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in game action soon.
