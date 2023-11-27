Markkanen (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Markkanen missed Saturday's game against New Orleans due to his hamstring injury, and he was unable to participate in practice Sunday. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return Monday, but Collin Sexton, Simone Fontecchio and Omer Yurtseven are candidates to see increased run if Markkanen is unavailable once again.