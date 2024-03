Markkanen has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Rockets for injury maintenance.

Markkanen will be held out of Saturday's contest after logging 36 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Mavs. With Jordan Clarkson (groin) also out, look for Brice Sensabaugh and Talen HOrton-Tucker to pick up the slack in the frontcourt. Markkanen should be cleared to suit up for Utah's upcoming matchup with Dallas on Monday.