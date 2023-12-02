Markkanen (hamstring) will remain sidelined for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Markkanen's absence will be his fifth straight game on the sidelines due to a lingering hamstring issue. As a result, Simone Fontecchio will presumably continue starting in his place. The veteran big man's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Mavericks.
