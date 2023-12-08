Markkanen (hamstring) will not play in Friday's game against the Clippers, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Markkanen will miss his seventh game in a row Friday. However, he is getting closer to a return, as he was a full participant at Thursday's practice. This means there is a decent chance we could see Markkanen back for Monday's game against the Thunder.
