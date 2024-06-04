Markkanen (shoulder) will not play for Finland during the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in July, Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports reports.
Markkanen is still rehabbing a right shoulder injury which forced him out of Utah's last nine games. The 27-year-old will not rush his recovery to play in the qualifier, as he is expected to return to on-court activities in August. Markkanen played in 55 games for the Jazz last season, averaging 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 48.0 percent from the field.
More News
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: To be re-evaluated in two weeks•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Sitting out Friday•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable for Friday•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Massive workload in loss•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Cleared to play vs. San Antonio•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable for Wednesday•