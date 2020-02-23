Jazz's Mike Conley: Approaches triple-double in return

Conley played 34 minutes and finished with 13 points (5-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists Saturday in the Jazz's 120-110 loss to the Rockets.

Conley was making his first appearance since Feb. 9 after he rested in the Jazz's final game of the first half and then missed Wednesday's win over the Heat with an illness before sitting out the front end of the back-to-back set Friday against the Spurs for rest purposes. The Jazz will likely continue to hold Conley out for one half of back-to-back sets over the final two months of the season, but he should otherwise be in store for a 30-plus-minute role on the occasions he plays.