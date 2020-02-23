Jazz's Mike Conley: Approaches triple-double in return
Conley played 34 minutes and finished with 13 points (5-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists Saturday in the Jazz's 120-110 loss to the Rockets.
Conley was making his first appearance since Feb. 9 after he rested in the Jazz's final game of the first half and then missed Wednesday's win over the Heat with an illness before sitting out the front end of the back-to-back set Friday against the Spurs for rest purposes. The Jazz will likely continue to hold Conley out for one half of back-to-back sets over the final two months of the season, but he should otherwise be in store for a 30-plus-minute role on the occasions he plays.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.