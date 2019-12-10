Jazz's Mike Conley: To remain out Wednesday
Conley (hamstring) won't play Wednesday against Minnesota, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Conely will miss his fourth consecutive matchup while dealing with a left hamstring injury. Donovan Mitchell has moved over to point guard over that stretch and figures to do so again Wednesday, allowing Joe Ingles to start at shooting guard.
