Conley contributed 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 loss to Denver in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Conley didn't have his best shooting performance, but the veteran point guard keeps finding ways to contribute even when his shot isn't falling. He's now scored in double digits in three of the four games thus far while dishing out at least six assists each time.