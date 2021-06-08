Conley (hamstring) will not play in Game 1 against the Clippers on Tuesday, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Conley will have to miss the beginning of this second round series due to a hamstring strain suffered in the first round that was described as "mild." With him on the sidelines, Joe Ingles is a strong candidate to move into the starting lineup. Conley's status for Game 2 should be considered questionable at this point.