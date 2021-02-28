Gobert notched 12 points (6-6 FG, 0-4 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal across 30 minutes in Saturday's win over the Magic.

Gobert was perfect from the field, contributed with blocks and grabbed at least 15 boards for the 12th time this season. Perhaps the lone negative aspect of his performance was the fact that he missed his four shots from the charity stripe, but Gobert still looked dominant on both ends of the court. He has 11 double-doubles over his last 13 appearances.