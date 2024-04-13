Gobert posted 25 points (10-10 FG, 5-8 FT), 19 rebounds, five blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 109-106 win over the Hawks.

The Timberwolves needed Gobert to step his game up Friday, and the Frenchman delivered with an impressive stat line on both ends of the court, leading Minnesota in scoring and also recording elite defensive numbers. Gobert has 10 double-doubles over his last 11 appearances, including four in a row, while registering multiple blocks seven times in that stretch.